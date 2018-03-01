|
Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner $1.4M Ferrari Push Present
(Radio.com) There are push presents, and then there are the push presents for the rich and famous. For the uninitiated, a push present is a gift presented to a woman after she's given birth, typically from a spouse or partner. So when Kylie Jenner gave birth to Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, he hooked the reality TV star up with one heck of a push present: a $1.4 million Ferrari. The Ferrari LaFerrari is a very limited edition car that's already out of production. enner showed off her fly new ride by way of an Instagram story, and it is quite the vehicle. See it here.
