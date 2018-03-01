Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

The special tribute event to the late singer was organized by Dean Delray, and will include performances from comedians followed by an all-star band playing the classic "Powerage" album in full.

The band will be highlighted by Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, Anthrax's Scott Ian (Anthrax), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot), Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, Velvet Revolver's Dave Kushner and more.

Ian had this to say, "I'm going to do my best to honor Malcolm's mastery. And I'm going to bang my f***ing head playing songs from my favorite AC/DC record."