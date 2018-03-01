News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes Making Return Trip With Trevor Horn For Past Album
03-01-2018
Yes

Yes have announced that they will release a brand-new mix of their album "Fly From Here", featuring the Drama line-up and new lead vocals by Trevor Horn, to coincide with their 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Entitled "Fly From Here - Return Trip" the new version of the album is set to be released on March 25th. We were sent the following details about the special release:

The original 2011 release of Fly From Here featured the band members who appeared on Drama: Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, plus Benoit David on lead vocals with Trevor Horn in the role of Producer.

The addition of Trevor's lead vocals has produced a genuine sequel to Drama. Fly From Here - Return Trip was developed as a labour of love for all involved and the new vocals were recorded over the last two years amidst other commitments. Trevor began re-recording the lead vocals the day after he guested with YES at the Royal Albert Hall in 2016 and within 24 hours the rest of the band had joined him at his studio. Additional overdubs by other members have also been added.

In addition to remixing parts of the album, Trevor has added personal liner notes and the sleeve design features the painting by Roger Dean originally used on the inside of the 2011 edition.

Trevor Horn says: "I really enjoyed listening to Alan and Chris playing together again. Finishing off the album was a labour of love."

Fly From Here - Return Trip also contains a previously unreleased song, "Don't Take No for an Answer" recorded in 2011, with Steve Howe on lead vocals. Additionally, the full-length version of "Hour of Need" is included. This has previously only been included as a Japanese bonus track.

"It is great to have the original Drama line up playing Fly From Here plus several other songs Trevor had a big part in writing." Comments Steve Howe.

Geoff Downes adds: "It's quite amazing what Trevor has done with the album and the way it has turned out. It is most refreshing and adds a whole new dimension to the original recordings from 2011. I think the fans will appreciate it as a genuine sequel to the Drama album, and embrace it as a valuable part of our YES50 celebrations."

Tracklisting:-

Fly From Here - Overture
Fly From Here Pt 1 - We Can Fly
Fly From Here Pt 2 - Sad Night at the Airfield
Fly From Here Pt 3 - Madman at the Screens
Fly From Here Pt 4 - Bumpy Ride
Fly From Here Pt 5 - We Can Fly (Reprise)
The Man You Always Wanted Me to Be
Life on a Film Set
Hour of Need (full length version)
Solitaire
Don't Take No for an Answer
Into the Storm

Yes Making Return Trip With Trevor Horn For Past Album

