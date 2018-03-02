Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'

The animated clip - which features illustrations by Caitlin Parker - delivers the tune ahead of an official video that will follow that was filmed in London, UK this week and directed by Us, the acclaimed duo consisting of Christopher Barrett and Luke Taylor.

Due March 23, White self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

"Over And Over And Over" is the fourth tune previewed for the set, following the lead single "Connected By Love", and tracks "Respect Commander", and "Corporation."

While will support "Boarding House Reach" with an extensive North American tour that will open in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19. Check out the new song here.