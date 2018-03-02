The Flaming Lips Look Back Restless Records Era

Both releases will chronicle The Flaming Lips' music when the band was on the Restless Records label before signing a major label deal with Warner Bros. in 1991 (a deal that still stands today).

First up is Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of The Flaming Lips, a 19-track single-disc release featuring the group's original lineup (including singer Wayne Coyne's brother Mark on vocals) due to debut on April 20. The album includes the band's first and second cassette demos, in addition to The Flaming Lips first self-released EP, which has been remastered from the original 1/4″ analog tape master.

Hardcore fans will want to invest in Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips 1986-1990, a six-CD box set that includes their four Restless Records studio albums: Hear It Is (1986), Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips (1987), Telepathic Surgery (1989) and In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares) (1990).

The set will also come with two discs packed with rare recordings originally released as b-sides, flexi-discs, and on various compilations. Included is The Mushroom Tapes, the series of demos for the band's final Restless album. Read more here.