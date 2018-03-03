Autographed Items From Rock Stars Being Auctioned For Promoter

Harry shared the following details on his Facebook page: The Happenin' Harry Medical Auction Part One Is Online At Facebook Now! So far we have bids on the Tommy Lee autographed copy of "The Dirt" by Motley Crue AND the Mike Ness of Social Distortion autographed photo!

There is something for everyone including: * Autographed Vinyl LPs

* Autographed Guitars* Autographed Photos* Autographed Books* Autographed Gear* Autographed CDs* and more !!

A Signed Group Of Items For Bidding By EVERYONE Including Members of Scorpions - Stone Temple Pilots - AC/DC - Ministry - Poison - Guns N Roses - Dream Theater - Mr. Big - Alice Cooper - Avenged Sevenfold - Journey - Winery Dogs - Arcade - John Mellencamp - Marylin Manson - Extreme - Lizzy Borden - Army Of Anyone - Satalite Party - The Bangkok Five - Dio - Warrant - Quiet Riot - Revolting Cocks - Grim Reaper - Ptp - The Mission - Acid Horse - Human Drama - Tricky - Armored Saint - Pleasure Burn - Dio's Disciples - Heaven & Hell - Type O Negative - Bumblefoot - Tygers Of Pan Tang - Odin - Sons Of Apollo - Korn - Genatorturers - Tsol - Kmfdm - Wednesday 13 - Ufo - Vast - Am Radio - Front 242 - Coal Chamber - Gemini Syndrome - Talisman - Rough Cutt - Guiffria - Yngwie Malmsteen - Goo Goo Dolls - Twisted Sister - Berlin - Steelheart - Fear Factory - God Forbid - Disturbed - The Dickies - Bad Wolves - Static X - Lita Ford - Lead Into Gold - GZR - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult - Peter Murphy - Splender - Orgy - Murderdolls - Methods Of Mayhem - Acid Horse - Excessive Force - Pailhead - Cadillac Tramps - Dramagods - Wasp - The Tyler Bates Orchestra - Firehouse - Alice In Chains - Arch Enemy - Motley Crue - Social Distortion - The Mentors - Megadeth - Berlin - Faster Pussycat - Tommy Lee - Circle Jerks - MSG

Plus, cast members of TRopic Thunder - AMC's Fear The Walking Dead - 48 Hours - Wayne's World - Hulk - CSI - Constantine & Lethal Weapon. Find out more here.