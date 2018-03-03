|
Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day
.
(Radio.com) David Bowie fans will have multiple reasons to check out this year's Record Store Day on April 21, 2018, with three Bowie recordings getting a special vinyl treatment. Leading the list is Welcome to the Blackout (Live London '78) which will be available as a 3 LP set, and features previously unreleased tour recordings from June 30 and July 1, 1978. The two other offerings are a 12" single of "Let's Dance" with a studio version on side A, and a live version on side B and Bowie Now, which features tracks from Heroes and Low on white vinyl. Read more here.
