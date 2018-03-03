|
Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour
Sevendust have announced that they will be hitting the road next month for a U.S. spring tour and they are bringing along Madame Mayhem as their support act. The initial dates for the tour have been announced and is currently scheduled to kick off on April 21st in El Paso, TX, and conclude on June 1st in Sioux City, IA. Madame Mayhem had this to say, "Really excited to get back on the road and play! This tour is going to be so much fun. The band and I are thrilled to be supporting Sevendust on this run, those guys are like family to us. "For this U.S. run, we will be supporting Sevendust on their tour, as well as playing some headlining shows of our own in between. These will be shows you will not want to miss. Can't wait to get on stages and rock out with the crowds, while continuing to spread the music from our newest album, 'Ready For Me,' to the masses." Sevendust and Madame Mayhem Dates: Madame Mayhem Headline Dates:
