Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The initial dates for the tour have been announced and is currently scheduled to kick off on April 21st in El Paso, TX, and conclude on June 1st in Sioux City, IA.

Madame Mayhem had this to say, "Really excited to get back on the road and play! This tour is going to be so much fun. The band and I are thrilled to be supporting Sevendust on this run, those guys are like family to us.

"For this U.S. run, we will be supporting Sevendust on their tour, as well as playing some headlining shows of our own in between. These will be shows you will not want to miss. Can't wait to get on stages and rock out with the crowds, while continuing to spread the music from our newest album, 'Ready For Me,' to the masses."

Sevendust and Madame Mayhem Dates:

April 21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

April 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

April 25 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

May 1 - Destin, FL - Club LA

May 2 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

May 6 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

May 8 - Portland, ME - Aura

May 9 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

May 11 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

May 19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 20 - Belvedere, IL (Rockford) - The Apollo Theater

May 22 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

May 26 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

May 27 - Knoxville, TN - The International

May 29 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

June 1 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Madame Mayhem Headline Dates:

May 18 - Sturgis, MI - Nikki's

May 31 - Muncie, IN - Big Shots