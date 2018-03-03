News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour
03-03-2018
.
Madame Mayhem

Sevendust have announced that they will be hitting the road next month for a U.S. spring tour and they are bringing along Madame Mayhem as their support act.

The initial dates for the tour have been announced and is currently scheduled to kick off on April 21st in El Paso, TX, and conclude on June 1st in Sioux City, IA.

Madame Mayhem had this to say, "Really excited to get back on the road and play! This tour is going to be so much fun. The band and I are thrilled to be supporting Sevendust on this run, those guys are like family to us.

"For this U.S. run, we will be supporting Sevendust on their tour, as well as playing some headlining shows of our own in between. These will be shows you will not want to miss. Can't wait to get on stages and rock out with the crowds, while continuing to spread the music from our newest album, 'Ready For Me,' to the masses."

Sevendust and Madame Mayhem Dates:
April 21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock
April 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
April 24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
April 25 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater
May 1 - Destin, FL - Club LA
May 2 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
May 6 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
May 8 - Portland, ME - Aura
May 9 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
May 11 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
May 19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
May 20 - Belvedere, IL (Rockford) - The Apollo Theater
May 22 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
May 26 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
May 27 - Knoxville, TN - The International
May 29 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
June 1 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Madame Mayhem Headline Dates:
May 18 - Sturgis, MI - Nikki's
May 31 - Muncie, IN - Big Shots

Madame Mayhem Music, DVDs, Books and more

Madame Mayhem T-shirts and Posters

More Madame Mayhem News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

Singled Out: Madame Mayhem's All Around The World

Madame Mayhem Releases 'All Around The World' Video

Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'

Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour

Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour

Madame Mayhem Announces Live Dates With Art of Anarchy, Bobaflex

Singled Out: Madame Mayhem's Monster


More Stories for Madame Mayhem

Madame Mayhem Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Recap: The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month- Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose- Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour- Underoath- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

Birdman Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time- Gucci Mane Has Special Plans For High School Graduation 20th Anniversary- Kim Kardashian Baby Photo- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary

Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

Phish Announce Curveball Festival

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The Neighbourhood Streaming New Single 'Nervous'

LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

Autographed Items From Rock Stars Being Auctioned For Promoter

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts

Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned

Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video

Luke Bryan Gets Upstaged By Two Little Girls

Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.'

Cam Turned To Kendrick Lamar Before Making 'Diane' Video

Donald Glover Bought A Lot Of Girl Scout Cookies On 'Colbert'

Pentatonix Announce New Album and Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus Debuts New Single And Talks Miley Comparisons

Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart

Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut'

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Singled Out: Whiskey Wolves Of The West's Lay That Needle Down

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.