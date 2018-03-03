|
The Neighbourhood Streaming New Single 'Nervous'
(Radio.com) The Neighbourhood have shared an online stream of a brand new song called 'Nervous' ahead of next week's big album release date, and it sounds like the guys are on edge. The track is another moody and atmospheric affair, with singer Jesse Rutherford emoting over jangle-heavy guitars, a sedate drum machine beat and subtle '80s aesthetics. "Nervous" is the most recent in a series of advance tracks to precede the March 9 released date for the band's self-titled full-length effort. Check out the new song here.
