The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced
(Radio.com) The Vans Warped Tour has announced it's 24th and final line up for the summer of 2018. Among the bands on board for the last outing are Warped Tour mainstays All Time Low, Taking Back Sunday, Simple Plan, 3OH!3, Less Thank Jake, The Used, Sum 41 and Asking Alexandria. Founder Kevin Lyman shared in a press statement, "I truly am happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time to thank you for your support, and bring you another best day ever." Upon announcing 2018 would be its final run, Lyman also said there would be a 25th-anniversary celebration planned for 2019. See the final lineup announcement here.
