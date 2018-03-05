|
Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video
(Radio.com) Carrie Underwood has debuted a moving music video to accompany her new anthem, "The Champion", which was unveiled during Super Bowl LII The motivating song, which features Ludacris, was also utilized throughout coverage of the 2018 Olympics. Children from St. Jude's, #MeToo activists, police and soldiers all appear in the new clip. The music video goes back and forth between Underwood and Ludacris in the studio and an emotional montage of athletic and real-life champions. Check out the new video here.
