Jack White Expanded His Horizons With New Album

"Over and Over and Over" follows previously released Boarding House Reach tracks "Corporation," "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander." Boarding House Reach marks White's third solo LP and is the follow-up to 2014's Lazaretto.

Of the recent years developing his own vinyl-pressing plant in Nashville and the work with his Third Man Records label, he said "It's an amazing thing to press our own records. It's DIY to the max." He also told KROQ FM that he'd spent time taking up rock climbing (he may have been joking) and spending time with his young children. To start writing the album's music, he rented an apartment near his home in Nashville: "The idea was to use the exact same equipment I had when I was 14, the same reel and mixer, and say, 'If I knew then what I know now, what would I do differently?'"

But it out turned out different, and he reveals he has recorded parts of Boarding House Reach in New York and LA - "and I'd never really recorded in those cities before" - and he also worked with a whole new set of musicians, many of which he'd never even met before. "I asked Q Tip who was the best drummer in New York, and he said Louis Cato - that was good enough for me."

Cato has previously played with Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend and Mariah Carey. Other featured musicians include bassist NeonPhoenix, who has previously played with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z; synth players DJ Harrison and Anthony "Brew" Brewster have history with Fishbone and The Untouchables; while keyboardists Neal Evans has played with Soulive, Talib Kweli and jazz guitarist John Scofield. White plays all the acoustic and electric guitars on the album. Read more here.