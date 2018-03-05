News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Expanded His Horizons With New Album
03-05-2018
.
Jack White

(Gibson) Jack White has released another song from his from his upcoming album, Boarding House Reach, out March 23rd. "Over and Over and Over" boats a thundering drumbeat and typically fuzzed-out bluesy guitar riff that spins throughout the track. Add a bongo breakout and spooky/yelping vocal refrains of the title and it's far from the retro sound many would usually associate with White.

"Over and Over and Over" follows previously released Boarding House Reach tracks "Corporation," "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander." Boarding House Reach marks White's third solo LP and is the follow-up to 2014's Lazaretto.

Of the recent years developing his own vinyl-pressing plant in Nashville and the work with his Third Man Records label, he said "It's an amazing thing to press our own records. It's DIY to the max." He also told KROQ FM that he'd spent time taking up rock climbing (he may have been joking) and spending time with his young children. To start writing the album's music, he rented an apartment near his home in Nashville: "The idea was to use the exact same equipment I had when I was 14, the same reel and mixer, and say, 'If I knew then what I know now, what would I do differently?'"

But it out turned out different, and he reveals he has recorded parts of Boarding House Reach in New York and LA - "and I'd never really recorded in those cities before" - and he also worked with a whole new set of musicians, many of which he'd never even met before. "I asked Q Tip who was the best drummer in New York, and he said Louis Cato - that was good enough for me."

Cato has previously played with Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend and Mariah Carey. Other featured musicians include bassist NeonPhoenix, who has previously played with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z; synth players DJ Harrison and Anthony "Brew" Brewster have history with Fishbone and The Untouchables; while keyboardists Neal Evans has played with Soulive, Talib Kweli and jazz guitarist John Scofield. White plays all the acoustic and electric guitars on the album. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Jack White Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

Jack White Music

