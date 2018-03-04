|
Lady Antebellum Star's Son Ready To Join The Band
(Radio.com) While Lady Antebellum bandmate Hillary Scott has been dominating celebrity baby news of late, Charles Kelley is here to remind the world that he's got a pretty cute kid, too. Kelley has shared an adorable video of his 2-year-old son, Ward, as the toddler marches through the house to put his miniature guitar case right next to daddy's. Kelley posted the clip with the hashtag #roadlife, mention that his young son is either a rocker or a roadie. Considering that his dad is in one the biggest country acts in the world, good money is on rocker. Watch the video here.
