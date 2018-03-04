Portugal. The Man On Mention Of Native Alaskans At Grammys

In honor of the band's Best Pop Duo/Group Performance win for 'Feel It Still," we sat down with the guys to talk about their GRAMMY win. Zach Carothers (bass) and Eric Howk (guitar) told us all about it ' and that 'Hail Satan!" GRAMMY moment.

Originally from Alaska, Carothers also elaborates on the band's acceptance speech and its mention of Native Alaskans. 'We kind of feel a responsibility to say something that matters to us for people that don't get heard a lot."

Hear more about that--and Howk's and Carothers' swanky styles--in our exclusive interview here.