Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests
03-05-2018
Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots launched their first US tour with new singer Jeff Gutt at The Canyon in Santa Clarita, CA on March 2, and video from opening night is streaming online.

The band delivered a 19-song set that mixed tracks from throughout their career alongside material from the forthcoming self-titled album, due March 16. The evening included the live debuts of the "No. 4" track, "Glide", and the new song, "Roll Me Under."
STP were joined by the MC5's Wayne Kramer for the first encore of the Detroit band's classic, "Kick Out The Jams", which also featured bassist Robert DeLeo's Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp, who hung in for the finale of the group's 1993 track "Sex Type Thing."

"Wanted to give a huge thank you to all who came out last night for the first show of our tour," tweeted DeLeo. "Also a big thank you to @waynekramer and Johnny for making it a very memorable evening."

Gutt previously made his live debut with Stone Temple Pilots during an exclusive November 14 show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. Watch the surprise jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

