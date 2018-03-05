|
'Weird Al' Yankovic Mashes Up 14 'Hamilton' Tracks
(Radio.com) Are you ready for "The Hamilton Polka"? "Weird Al" Yankovic has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to deliver the latest "Hamildrop," a 14-track mashup of tunes from Miranda's blockbuster stage production. Yankovic puts his inimitable spin on fan favorites like "My Shot" in a rousing polka medley, running through all 14 tunes in five minutes flat. See the complete tracklist below. Yankovic and Miranda appeared together last week (March 2) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new track, and things are bound to get pretty silly. Check out "The Hamilton Polka" here.
