News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

'Weird Al' Yankovic Mashes Up 14 'Hamilton' Tracks
03-05-2018
.
Weird Al

(Radio.com) Are you ready for "The Hamilton Polka"? "Weird Al" Yankovic has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to deliver the latest "Hamildrop," a 14-track mashup of tunes from Miranda's blockbuster stage production.

Yankovic puts his inimitable spin on fan favorites like "My Shot" in a rousing polka medley, running through all 14 tunes in five minutes flat. See the complete tracklist below.

Yankovic and Miranda appeared together last week (March 2) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new track, and things are bound to get pretty silly. Check out "The Hamilton Polka" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Weird Al Music, DVDs, Books and more

Weird Al T-shirts and Posters

More Weird Al News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


'Weird Al' Yankovic Mashes Up 14 'Hamilton' Tracks

'Weird Al' Yankovic Shows Off His Diplomatic Skills

Carly Rae Jepsen's New Album A 'Weird Little Experiment'

Weird Al Yankovic 'Mario Brothers' Inspired Trailer For Box Set

Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams With Weird Al For 'Yoda' Performance

Weird Al Reflects On 'Decades of Weirdness' With Prince

Weird Al Takes On Political Correctness

Weird Al To Play With The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Weird Al Joining Comedy Bang! Bang! As Co-host & Bandleader

Allusondrugs Announce New EP 'Am I Weird?'


More Stories for Weird Al

Weird Al Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests- Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics- Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits-Rolling Stones- more

The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake- Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video- Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death- more

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Judas Priest Streaming New Song 'Never The Heroes'

New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month

David Bowie Is Coming To An End After 5 Years

Alice Cooper Still Driven and Not Slowing Down At 70

Led Zeppelin Icon Robert Plant Rocks Late Night TV

Jack White Expanded His Horizons With New Album

Rob Zombie Announced Limited Edition Box Set And Live Album

5 Seconds Of Summer To Get Up Close and Personal On New Tour

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds On The Duality Of Fame

Portugal. The Man On Mention Of Native Alaskans At Grammys

The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

• more

Page Too News Stories
Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake

Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death

DJ Khaled Release 'Top Off' Feat JAY-Z, Beyonce and Future

Lorde Covers Frank Ocean And Debuts New Music At Tour Opener

Jay-Z Tops Diddy on Forbes Hip-Hop's Wealthiest List

'Weird Al' Yankovic Mashes Up 14 'Hamilton' Tracks

Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Yachty Do New Track 'Solitaire'

Blake Shelton's Releases 'I Lived It' Video

Chris Brown Goes Mad Max For 'Tempo' Video

Kelly Clarkson Says Stranger Changed Her Life

Flo Rida Releases 'Dancer' Music Video

MAX Talks Unlikely Collaboration with Rancid's Tim Armstrong: Watch

Jaden Smith No Longer Drake and Kanye West's Little Hommie

Cardi B Struts Her Stuff To Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain'

Pink's 'Whatever You Want' Video Features Intimate Family Footage

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.