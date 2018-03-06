Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Track Details

Monroe worked with producer Dave Cobb (Brandy Clark, Chris Stapleton) on the release and the two creators bonded over Elton John LPs and Glenn Campbell's "Wichita Lineman," which helped to mold Sparrow.

"I knew I wanted to work with Dave," Monroe says in a press release. "All of his records are consistently awesome and classic, timeless, old and new all in one. Country music is a wide genre, and that's OK. I don't even know what genre this record is, but I know it's me." See the tracklisting here.