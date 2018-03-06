|
Childish Gambino And Rae Sremmurd Announce Tour
(Radio.com) Childish Gambino is hitting the road. Donald Glover has announced that his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, will embark on a 13-city tour across North America this fall. Joining him on the tour will be high-energy hip-hop duo, Rae Sremmurd. The Atlanta star will launch the tour, appropriately enough, in Atlanta on Sept. 6. Glover wraps up the jaunt Sept. 30 in Vancouver, Canada. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 12pm local time. A variety of presales open starting Tuesday, March 6. See the dates here.
