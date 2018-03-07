News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour
03-07-2018
Evanescence

(Radio.com) It's an entirely different spin on the term "classic rock." Classical music fused with modern rock takes center stage when Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling unite for a co-headlining tour across North America this summer.

The tour launches July 6 in Kansas City, MO, with shows lined up through September 8, when the acts hit the stage in Ridgefield, MA. Both artist's shows will be accompanied by a full orchestra, turning up the energy of the experience in the outdoor venues.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 10am local time. Artists' pre-sales will begin today (Wednesday, March 7) at 10am local time. See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

