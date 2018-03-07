Jared Leto Previews New Thirty Seconds to Mars Song 'Great Wide Open'

Leto made the big reveal during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning host, Anthony Mason. "I think I wrote this song about three years ago," Leto explained. "It was one of the first new songs I wrote on this album."

Leto plays more than a minute of the track, with Mason asking if the finished version is how he originally heard it in his head. "No, especially this," Leto responds, turning up a section featuring the gospel choir. "That's a couple choirs. That's really fun to hear people's voices and that power on a song that you've written. This song, it grew from a piano, a vocal and a tiny little drum beat."

"I think it's an important song for us," Leto added. "It feels like a cornerstone for the album." Check out Leto's tease of "Great Wide Open" here.