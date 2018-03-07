Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade

During the past 10 years, the New York band has online appeared the left coast fans during the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event last year but will be kicking off a headline run in Los Angeles on May 16th.

Guitarist Joey Z had this to say, "I cant express how excited we are to return to the West Coast! Over the years, we've had such amazing shows out there, and just this past November, we brought the ruckus at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest!

"Can't wait to bring the power to these smaller venues and Crush. We're also going to be doing some special things with the set lists, like playing some rare fan favorites that we haven't done ever."



The short run of dates begin at the famed Whisky A Go-Go and includes stops in Anaheim, Las Vegas and Phoenix before wrapping up on May 22nd in San Diego at Brick By Brick.

West Coast Tour Dates

May 16 - Whisky A Go-Go, Los Angeles, CA

May 18 - Parish at House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

May 19 - Beauty Bar, Las Vegas, NV

May 20 - Club Red, Phoenix, AZ

May 22 -Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA