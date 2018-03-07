|
Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade
.
Life of Agony have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring to launch their first headline dates along the west coast of the U.S. in over a decade. During the past 10 years, the New York band has online appeared the left coast fans during the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event last year but will be kicking off a headline run in Los Angeles on May 16th. Guitarist Joey Z had this to say, "I cant express how excited we are to return to the West Coast! Over the years, we've had such amazing shows out there, and just this past November, we brought the ruckus at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! "Can't wait to bring the power to these smaller venues and Crush. We're also going to be doing some special things with the set lists, like playing some rare fan favorites that we haven't done ever." West Coast Tour Dates
During the past 10 years, the New York band has online appeared the left coast fans during the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event last year but will be kicking off a headline run in Los Angeles on May 16th.
Guitarist Joey Z had this to say, "I cant express how excited we are to return to the West Coast! Over the years, we've had such amazing shows out there, and just this past November, we brought the ruckus at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest!
"Can't wait to bring the power to these smaller venues and Crush. We're also going to be doing some special things with the set lists, like playing some rare fan favorites that we haven't done ever."
West Coast Tour Dates