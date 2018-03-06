|
Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'
(Radio.com) Lil Wayne is back. The New Orleans has shared a new track called, "Vizine," the first release from the upcoming RGB 2 mixtape from the men's lifestyle brand Ethika. Wayne fires off plenty of his signature fiery punchlines and verses, seemingly taking a shot at embattled Cash Money head, Birdman, and the recent foreclosure on his Miami mansion: "No one man should have all that power if he can't afford to pay the light bills." Listen to Lil Wayne's latest, "Vizine," which naturally contains explicit lyrics, here.
