Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'
03-06-2018
Lil Wayne

(Radio.com) Lil Wayne is back. The New Orleans has shared a new track called, "Vizine," the first release from the upcoming RGB 2 mixtape from the men's lifestyle brand Ethika.

Wayne fires off plenty of his signature fiery punchlines and verses, seemingly taking a shot at embattled Cash Money head, Birdman, and the recent foreclosure on his Miami mansion:

"No one man should have all that power if he can't afford to pay the light bills." Listen to Lil Wayne's latest, "Vizine," which naturally contains explicit lyrics, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

