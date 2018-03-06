Myles Kennedy Streams New Song From Forthcoming Album

Due March 9, the rocker recorded the set with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The project is a record inspired by the loss of his father when Kennedy was a child.

"It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish."

Kennedy will launch the album with a pair of dates in South Africa this week alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and will be followed by a spring US run in May. Stream the song here.