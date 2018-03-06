|
Myles Kennedy Streams New Song From Forthcoming Album
.
(hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Slash singer Myles Kennedy is streaming audio of the track "Love Can Only Heal" from his forthcoming debut solo album, "Year Of The Tiger." Due March 9, the rocker recorded the set with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The project is a record inspired by the loss of his father when Kennedy was a child. "It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish." Kennedy will launch the album with a pair of dates in South Africa this week alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and will be followed by a spring US run in May. Stream the song here.
Due March 9, the rocker recorded the set with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The project is a record inspired by the loss of his father when Kennedy was a child.
"It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish."
Kennedy will launch the album with a pair of dates in South Africa this week alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and will be followed by a spring US run in May. Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.