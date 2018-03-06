Neil Young Reveals Classic Live Album Details

Roxy - Tonight's The Night Live captures the 1973 performance of tracks fro Young's Tonight's The Night album and marks the first time the band performed the songs live two years before the album's release.

Roxy - Tonight's The Night Live will be released on a three-sided 2LP set with the Record Store Day Limited Edition pressing including an exclusive print of the band live on stage at The Roxy. The standard vinyl edition CD and digital editions will be available on April 24.

Young performed over a series of three nights of shows from Sept. 20-22, 1973, recording each night of music at the Sunset Strip club. Read more here.