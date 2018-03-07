News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation
03-07-2018
.
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) In a new interview with Esquire, Robert Plant addresses the question of a Led Zeppelin reunion that might take place ahead of band's 50th anniversary celebrations this fall.

The iconic band have already announced plans to publish an official book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin", in October, and release a live album at some point, as well, among other projects. "All those projects, well, they're going to do somebody some good somewhere, and that's good," Plant tells Esquire while on a North American tour in support of his latest album, "Carry Fire." "But you don't even have to talk to me if all you want to know about is Led Zeppelin. Thirty-eight years ago [Zeppelin drummer] John Bonham passed away, that's all I know. That's it. That's the story. You know, Led Zeppelin was an amazing, prolific fun factory for a period of time, but it was three amazing musicians and a singer living in the times. Those times. That's not going to stop me doing what I'm doing now. So that's a headline, or not a headline. It doesn't matter to me."

Plant continues exploring new sonic territory on his latest studio effort after regrouping with the Sensational Space Shifters for the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release.

"If I didn't I'd be a whore, and I'm never going to be that," explains the rocker. "I'm only a singer, and therefore I can get bored really quickly. And if I get bored really quickly, what am I doing nearly 70 years old being bored? No chance. So I move on all the time.

"The fact of that is, in the last ten or fifteen years, my work has been really well received. And it's very nice to see, and it makes me feel a bit that I'm in the right place, at least for some people, even if other people just don't know about it."

"Time is the mighty rearranger," Plant adds. "That's what it's all about. If it's easy, and it's not of a great deal of consequence, okay. But when you're in your seventies? You have to be really careful about maybe putting a bit more time into playing bingo, and enjoying the time you have left. For me, my time has got to be filled with joy and endeavor and humor and power and absolute self-satisfaction. That's not with Led Zeppelin. That's doing what I'm doing right now, with this band, on this tour." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Led Zeppelin News

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

