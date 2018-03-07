News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Paradise Kings' Poor Me, Poor Me, Pour Me Another Drink
03-07-2018
.
Paradise Kings

Santa Barbara blues-swing band Paradise Kings just released their new album "Controlled Burn" and to celebrate we asked George Lambert to tell us about the song "Poor Me, Poor Me, Pour Me Another Drink." Here is the story:

My name is George Lambert, and, among other things, I play drums for the rockin' blues, swing band Paradise Kings. I produced our latest, award-winning album, Controlled Burn, and I wrote the lyrics to seven of the eight songs on that record. Some might think it a bit odd that the drummer writes the majority of the lyrics, but it just works that way in our band. A few reasons might be that I have some time, and I also used to write screenplays, so writing is something that I've done throughout my life.

The song I've chosen to "Single Out" for this segment is titled Poor Me, Poor Me, Pour Me Another Drink. This was the second song I wrote on the record; the first being Money Ain't My Friend.

Poor Me…..is a very personal song for me, because since the age of sixteen, I was of marginal emotional maturity, boarding on insanity, and I was basically an alcoholic. I used alcohol to make me feel like I was part of society, part of the crowd; I could finally relate to people when I had a beer in my hand. When I was without, I instantaneously felt like an outsider, full of anxiety, fear and dread. This went on for a long, long, long time. I did get in trouble with the law a few times, and the last time I spent the night in jail, I swore things had to change. To make a long story short, they did change. I've been sober for nearly six years now, and life is completely different for me. With the help of AA and my Higher Power (God), I've managed to maintain a (somewhat J) sound mind and can relate to people and life on life's terms, not my own. It's a monumental change and basically a miracle.
So, Poor Me……. Basically chronicles me sitting in a bar, banging my hand on the bar asking myself, "Why even try?" The Cat I mention in the song is drugs, as one can guess. I think the song describes a lot of alcoholics in that, deep-down, we know we need to change our ways, but then we get some booze in our system and everything starts looking better; it's all great, as in the lyric, "One of these days I'll get off this broken bar stool, and get my sorry ass back to school, that's right, I'm gonna show 'em how, a million ideas, but for now…."

This is obviously not a drinking anthem, which it could easily be construed as. If you notice the spelling, the title is POOR ME! It's actually one of many sayings, which made me laugh in a meeting of AA. It was one of the first times I'd ever laughed without help from a substance, and it was great. I'll never forget that laugh, because it was real.

If you take the time to listen to the song, I hope you enjoy it as much as I did writing the lyrics.

Peace.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Paradise Kings Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paradise Kings T-shirts and Posters

More Paradise Kings News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Paradise Kings' Poor Me, Poor Me, Pour Me Another Drink


More Stories for Paradise Kings

Paradise Kings Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots- Rainbow- more

Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests- Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics- Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits-Rolling Stones- more

The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Page Too:
Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'- Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' Premiere- Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer- more

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert- Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'- Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds- Childish Gambino- more

Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake- Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video- Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death- more

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever

ZZ Top And John Fogerty Preview Summer Tour With Jam Video

Singled Out: Paradise Kings' Poor Me, Poor Me, Pour Me Another Drink

Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour

Record Store Day Loaded With Exclusives From Legendary Rockers

Jared Leto Previews New Thirty Seconds to Mars Song 'Great Wide Open'

Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade

Shooting Star's Van McLain Dies From West Nile Virus Complications

Eagles Add Another New Date Due To High Demand

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Robert Plant Announces More North American Live Dates

Avenged Sevenfold Announce End of the World Summer Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Teaming For Summer Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert

Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'

Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds

Childish Gambino And Rae Sremmurd Announce Tour

Meghan Trainor Shares 'No Excuses' Dance Video

Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA

Sia Reveals New Wig In Google Assistant Commercial

Lil Kim Debuts New Song 'Spicy' For Heavyweight Champ

Liam Payne, Flo Rida And Zedd Lead Nickelodeon SlimeFest

Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Track Details

Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover For Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Album

Niall Horan Previews 'On the Loose' Video

Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake

Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death

DJ Khaled Release 'Top Off' Feat JAY-Z, Beyonce and Future

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.