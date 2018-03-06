|
Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour
.
(Radio.com) Thrash metal legends Slayer have revealed a second leg of North American dates for the band's final tour, with the first leg well on its way to a complete sell-out. The second slate of shows this summer are set to also feature a variety of high-profile opening acts, including Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death. Dates for the new round of Slayer shows begin July 26 in Gilford, New Hampshire, with the leg wrapping up August 26 in San Jose, CA. See Slayer's new round of tour dates here.
