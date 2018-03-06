Tom Petty Covered By Eddie Vedder At Oscars

The Pearl Jam frontman performed Tom Petty's "Room At The Top" on electric guitar as images of late movie greats flashed across the screen. This year's tribute paid homage to Jonathan Demme, Harry Dean Stanton, John Heard, Martin Landau, Glenne Headly, Roger Moore, Sam Shepard, George A. Romero, Don Rickles, Jerry Lewis and more.

Though his film contributions were limited, Petty is another A-list entertainer who passed away during the last year. His work also soundtracked the In Memoriam segment of this year's GRAMMY Awards--at that show, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton performed "Wildflowers." Read more here.