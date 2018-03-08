AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release

The album went on to become the biggest selling rock album of all time - with sales of more than 50 million copies worldwide - placing it second on the all-time sales list behind only Michael Jackson's 1982 smash, "Thriller."

Launched with the lead single, "You Shook Me All Night Long", the project reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 22 million copies Stateside.

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Back In Black" was released five months after the passing of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, who died after a night of heavy drinking in London … and shortly before the group were set to enter the recording studio. The record's black cover served as the band's tribute to Scott, who was poised for international stardom with the group following the success of 1979's "Highway To Hell." Read more here.