Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans

"To honor Chester Bennington's birthday, I'm asking you to Change Direction," she wrote. "On March 20th, post a pic holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write 'I AM THE CHANGE' on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves."

In the tweet, Bennington includes a link to 320 Changes Direction, her initiative to "change the culture in America about mental health, mental illness, and wellness." Read more here.