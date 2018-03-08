|
Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans
(Radio.com) Linkin Park fans, Talinda Bennington has a request: change direction. That's the message from Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's widow, who shared the thought on Twitter about honoring her husband's birthday. "To honor Chester Bennington's birthday, I'm asking you to Change Direction," she wrote. "On March 20th, post a pic holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write 'I AM THE CHANGE' on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves." In the tweet, Bennington includes a link to 320 Changes Direction, her initiative to "change the culture in America about mental health, mental illness, and wellness." Read more here.
