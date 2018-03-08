Judas Priest Preview New Firepower Song 'Children Of The Sun'

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a snippet of the track "Children Of The Sun" as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Firepower", ahead of its release on March 9.



The band recorded the set last year with producers Andy Sneap and Tom Allom; Sneap will join the touring lineup for Judas Preist in place of guitarist Glenn Tipton when they kick off a world tour in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 13.



Tipton recently retired from the road after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, although there is talk of the rocker possibly appearing with the group occasionally on the 2018 trek.



"I want everyone to know that it's vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it's simply that my role has changed," explains Tipton. "I don't rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I'm really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again"



Tipton, whose twin-lead guitar work with KK Downing provided a signature sound for the group through the years, has been dealing with the health issue since the early stages were first detected a decade ago - three years before Downing retired from the lineup in 2011. here.