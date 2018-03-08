|
Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious
.
(Radio.com) Former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has publicly blamed his son Brandon for knocking him out after TMZ reported that a fight broke out at Lee's home, which left the rocker with a bloody lip. Initial reports stated that Brandon (who Tommy he shares with ex-wife Pamela Anderson) was involved in the altercation, but claimed Brandon acted in self-defense. On Twitter, Tommy shot down that notion openly accused his son of assault. "Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—," he wrote. "My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth." Brandon is 21 and sometimes works as a model. Lee and Anderson also share son Dylan, 20. Tommy's fiance Brittany Furlan also waded into the drama on Twitter. Read more here.
Initial reports stated that Brandon (who Tommy he shares with ex-wife Pamela Anderson) was involved in the altercation, but claimed Brandon acted in self-defense.
On Twitter, Tommy shot down that notion openly accused his son of assault. "Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—," he wrote. "My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."
Brandon is 21 and sometimes works as a model. Lee and Anderson also share son Dylan, 20. Tommy's fiance Brittany Furlan also waded into the drama on Twitter. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.