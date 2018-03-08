|
Robert Plant Releases 'New World' Live Video
(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has released a new live video featuring a performance of the track "New World" from his latest album, "Carry Fire." The clip captures Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters in concert at the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 30, 2017 as part of the rocker's sold-out UK tour last fall. Fresh off completing an early spring run across North America, the singer has announced a new series of dates on the continent. Set to begin June 8 in Atlanta, GA, the month-long series of shows will see Plant joined by a variety of special guests, including Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Jim James, Los Lobos, Elle King, Seth Lakeman, and Jon Langford. Watch the video here.
