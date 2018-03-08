Sade Releases First New Track In 8 Years 'Flower Of The Universe'

Sade co-wrote and co-produced the song with Ben Travers and longtime collaborator Andrew Hale, and A Wrinkle In Time filmmaker Ava DuVernay was so inspired by the passionate ballad she altered her regular work method.

'My creative partnership with Sade on 'Flower Of The Universe' was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film," she said in a press release.

"Flower Of The Universe" is Sade's first new recording since 2010's Soldier Of Love, and the first song she has contributed to a soundtrack since "Killer Blow," which appeared in 1986's Absolute Beginners. Read more and watch the video here.