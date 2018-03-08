Vince Staples Will Go Away For $2 Million

"We've gotten a lot of complaints about our recent show performances," Staples says in the humorous GoFundMe video, offering an alternative for people who just want Staples to 'shut the f— up forever" by allowing them to donate the funds for him to do so.

"No songs, no interviews, no anything," he explains of his plans if the money is raised, "and you will never hear from me again. If not, you can choose to let me do what the f— I want to do when I want to do it. Get off of my d— or fund my lifestyle. The choice is yours."

The rapper adds that if his $2 million goal is met, he will promptly move to the idyllic confines of Palmdale, CA, buy a Honda, finance a "year supply of soups for the homies locked down," and get himself a puppy. Read more here.