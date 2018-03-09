Camila Cabello Releases 'Never Be the Same' Video

The video combines grainy home-movie style clips of Camila in a hotel room with more polished, fashion-forward clips. In a contemporary red outfit she poses against giant space rocks while in others she preens around a large metallic sculpture. It's an artsy departure from the "Havana" video's cute romantic comedy structure.

"The video is supposed to visually represent all the different ways love makes you feel," Cabello tweeted. "So all the scenes are different sides to that feeling." Watch the video for "Never Be the Same" here.