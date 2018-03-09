Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles

Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a video of the musician helping their daughter Apple hone her guitar skills. Their song of choice? "Yesterday" by the Beatles.

It's no secret that The Beatles had a major impact on Martin's musicianship and general approach to pop-rock (is it just a coincidence that his daughter shares the same name as the Beatles' record company?). Under her dad's guidance, Apple might have a show business future herself.

Paltrow (from whom Martin famously "consciously" uncoupled in 2014), captioned the video "Guitar time" with an apple emoji. Watch the Martin family music lesson here.