|
Jack White Launching Listening Parties For New Album
.
(Gibson) Jack White is someone who isn't afraid to step outside the norm, and he's doing just that with the release of his upcoming album. The former White Stripes frontman has announced that before the March 23 release of his new record, Boarding House Reach, he's tapping various independent record stores across the U.S. and beyond to host listening parties. The special parties will take place Friday (March 9). Along with previewing the full album, the listening party attendees will pick up free three-inch Jack White buttons, while supplies last. Raffles will also take place at the parties for various swag, such as a Jack White tote bag or a vinyl single with the track "Over and Over and Over." Attendees will be able to enter to score a grand prize specific to their location. In other news, White recently spoke with Los Angeles' KROQ on The Kevin & Bean Show and the topic turned to the current state of rock 'n' roll. What were his thoughts? "Rock 'n' roll needs an injection of some new young blood to really just knock everybody dead right now," he said. "It think it's brewing and brewing and it's about to happen, and I think that it's good. Since rock 'n' roll's inception, every 10, 12 years, there's a breath of fresh air…some sort of what you could I guess call "punk attitude" or something like that, a wildness." Read more here.
Along with previewing the full album, the listening party attendees will pick up free three-inch Jack White buttons, while supplies last. Raffles will also take place at the parties for various swag, such as a Jack White tote bag or a vinyl single with the track "Over and Over and Over." Attendees will be able to enter to score a grand prize specific to their location.
In other news, White recently spoke with Los Angeles' KROQ on The Kevin & Bean Show and the topic turned to the current state of rock 'n' roll. What were his thoughts?
"Rock 'n' roll needs an injection of some new young blood to really just knock everybody dead right now," he said. "It think it's brewing and brewing and it's about to happen, and I think that it's good. Since rock 'n' roll's inception, every 10, 12 years, there's a breath of fresh air…some sort of what you could I guess call "punk attitude" or something like that, a wildness." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.