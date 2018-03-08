James Bay Announces New Album 'Electric Light' And Tour

'If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame – while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me," Bay explained in a press statement. "The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect."

Bay will support the new release with a new round of fall tour dates that will follow a handful of previously announced spring club shows. The fall shows kick off Sept. 13 in Atlanta, GA, with gigs lined up through Oct. 15, when Bay and company hit the stage in Portland, OR. See the Electric Light tracklist and Bay's tour itinerary here.