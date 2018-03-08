News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lana Del Rey Spotted With Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, And More
03-08-2018
.
Lana Del Rey

(Radio.com) While a photo is worth a thousand words, this one looks like the genesis of the hottest women-only tour of the modern era featuring Lana Del Rey, Marina and the Diamonds, Florence and the Machine and FKA Twigs.

While the idea of them embarking on a tour is just a wild fantasy, all of those women connected recently for what looks like a really fun night out. Lana Del Rey shared the jaw-dropping image of the fierce quartet spending time together with the simple caption, "DIY."

What these powerful artists could be "doing" during their time together is certainly ripe for interpretation (discussing a new song? A tour? The greatest Lilith Fair lineup yet?), but we can't wait to find out. Check it out here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Lana Del Rey Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lana Del Rey T-shirts and Posters

More Lana Del Rey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lana Del Rey Spotted With Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, And More

Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover For Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Album

Lana Del Rey Surprises Fans Singing Her Song Karaoke

Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot

Beyonce And Lana Del Rey Part Of Andrew Lloyd Webber Album

Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'

Radiohead's Publisher Address Lana Del Rey Copyright Dispute

Radiohead Sue Pop Star Lana Del Rey Over 'Creep' Similarity

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience 2017 In Review


More Stories for Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release- Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious- Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots- Rainbow- more

Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests- Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics- Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits-Rolling Stones- more

The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sade Releases First New Track In 8 Years 'Flower Of The Universe'- Surprise Onstage Proposal At Demi Lovato Show- more

Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'- Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' Premiere- Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer- more

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert- Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'- Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds- Childish Gambino- more

Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake- Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video- Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sculpture Honoring Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott Unveiled

Pink Floyd Announce Special Remastered Reissue Release

Halestorm Announce Ambitious Fall Tour

The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix Lead Classic Rock RSD Releases

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds To Rock Late Night TV

AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release

Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious

Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans

Robert Plant Releases 'New World' Live Video

Judas Priest Preview New Firepower Song 'Children Of The Sun'

Bon Jovi Release 'When We Were Us' Video

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst to Direct John Travolta New Movie

Singled Out: Black Moth's Sisters of the Stone

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement

• more

Page Too News Stories
'The Rock' Thanks First Responders Who Saved His Daughter

Lana Del Rey Spotted With Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, And More

James Bay Announces New Album 'Electric Light' And Tour

Rick and Morty Reveal New Logic Mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino II'

Pink, Common, Nick Jonas Read Mean Tweets On 'Kimmel'

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers

Sade Releases First New Track In 8 Years 'Flower Of The Universe'

Surprise Onstage Marriage Proposal At Demi Lovato Show

Vince Staples Will Go Away For $2 Million

Chris Young Celebrates 10th Number One Hit By Playing All 10

DJ Khaled Reveals Heartfelt Video Tribute to Son Asahd

Meghan Trainor's New Music Inspired By Recovering From Anxiety

Singled Out: Mia LJ's Polaroid

Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'

Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' Premiere

Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.