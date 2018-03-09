Madonna Reportedly Teaming Up With Kim Kardashian

In recent months, Madonna has launched her MDNA skincare line. Kim has been a fixture of the beauty industry for years. The duo (who have both, in their own ways, collaborated with Kanye West) sat down for a talk about their beauty projects. Billboard and W magazine even speculate that a joint line is in the works.

Madonna shared a teaser of the conversation with Kim on Twitter with the caption "When Worlds Collide." "The next minute I was having a serious chat about skin care and beauty with @KimKardashian! Fun Day," she wrote. See teasers from their chat here.