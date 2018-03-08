Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds To Rock Late Night TV

03-08-2018

.

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, March 8th. The band are in the middle of a North American tour in support of their third album, "Who Built The Moon?"



Produced by David Holmes, the project mirrored the success of the group's self-titled 2011 debut and 2015's "Chasing Yesterday" by debuting at No. 1 on the UK charts, delivering the former Oasis leader his third consecutive chart-topper.



The set, which includes guest appearances by Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, among others, peaked at No. 48 on the US Billboard 200. "Who Built The Moon?" was launched with the lead single, "Holy Mountain", which features Weller on organ.



"It was one of the first things [producer David Holmes] and I did on the first week of working together," explains Gallagher. "I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There's so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favorite pieces of music that I've ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends' kids all love it and I am sure 'the kids' will love it." Read more here.