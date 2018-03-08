News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink, Common, Nick Jonas Read Mean Tweets On 'Kimmel'
03-08-2018
Pink

(Radio.com) Several years ago, Jimmy Kimmel started the great tradition of celebrities reading mean tweets about themselves--a fountain of content that never stops running.

This week, Kimmel is back with another musical Mean Tweets segment featuring some of the industry's biggest stars. Haters on social media didn't pull any punches, but the stars were good sports.

"P!nk makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening," the singer read in one of the clip's many highlights.

Other artists in the mix include Usher, Common, Nick Jonas, Green Day, TLC, Alice Cooper, and Zendaya. Watch the hilarious (and venomous) video, which contains some NSFW language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

