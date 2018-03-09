Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

When she was diagnosed with ALS, her family started the pepper challenge. It caught on quickly in the world of sports, as her son Tim is a former ESPN announcer (via People).

Now the challenge has hit the world of music, and Smith accepted. "Steve Gleason I (reluctantly) accept your #ALSPepperChallenge," Smith posted on Twitter, referencing former NFL Super Bowl champion Steve Gleason, who has publicly battled with ALS. "The ALS Therapy Development Institute has raised over $500K thru the challenge. I challenge you Mike McCready of Pearl Jam & Will Ferrell to do the same!"

In the accompanying video, the Chili Peppers drummer appears to be in Whole Foods Market, where he grabs a chili pepper from the produce section and chows it down.

"The ironic this is, I don't like chili peppers," Smith says in the clip. "I'm not a fan of a hot pepper." Smith gamely chokes down the pepper before erupting into a coughing fit as the video cuts off. Watch the video here.