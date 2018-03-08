|
Rick and Morty Reveal New Logic Mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino II'
.
(Radio.com) When Rick of Rick and Morty fame is ready to turn up, he prefers "mixtape Logic" to "album Logic." That's how Logic has revealed his upcoming Bobby Tarantino II mixtape: with a video of Rick and Morty bickering over what to play in Rick's spaceship. When Morty offers to play some "album Logic," Rick is not having it. "He's got a plethora of music that varies from mood to mood, Morty. I'm in the mood to turn some s— up, Morty. I'm not in the mood for a message about how I can be whatever I want…meet me in the middle, Morty. Give me some of that Bobby Tarantino s—." The clip ends with the release date for Bobby Tarantino II – this Friday, March 9. Watch the extremely funny and NSFW clip here.
When Morty offers to play some "album Logic," Rick is not having it. "He's got a plethora of music that varies from mood to mood, Morty. I'm in the mood to turn some s— up, Morty. I'm not in the mood for a message about how I can be whatever I want…meet me in the middle, Morty. Give me some of that Bobby Tarantino s—."
The clip ends with the release date for Bobby Tarantino II – this Friday, March 9. Watch the extremely funny and NSFW clip here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.