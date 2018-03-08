Sculpture Honoring Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott Unveiled

Noise11 reports the tribute by local street artist Mike Makatron was revealed at an event on the city's AC/DC Lane hosted by Cherry Bar owner and booker James Young.

"Sydney has the Opera House, but from today Melbourne will have Bon Scott," Young told the crowd before Scott's son, Dave Stevens, unveiled the sculpture.

"I think it's pretty spectacular to have this in Melbourne, the City of AC/DC," says Mary Renshaw, Bon's former girlfriend and author of the book "Live Wire."

Although AC/DC formed in Sydney in 1973 and recorded there, the band lived in Melbourne in the mid-70s around the time of the first two albums, 1975's "High Voltage" and "TNT". Read more here.