Singled Out: Animal Drive's Time Machine
Animal Drive just released their debut album "Bite!" and to celebrate we asked singer and composer Dino Jelusic to share with us the story beind the making of the song "Time Machine". Here is the story: So I though, okay - now I have the heavy/southern riff with melodic verses and double tempo in the chorus, Van Halen-ish kinda chorus… What am I missing. Animal Drive is known for doing very old school influenced songs, but we would always include a breakdown, which is something old bands wouldn't do. So I made a little Nu-metal breakdown which we cut from the song few weeks before delivering the masters. Keller had a cool idea for that breakdown, so we did it his way, and I think it sounds very cool. If we weren't so limited with time, we could do a lot more, but I'm proud how it turned out. And so, we decided to go with title ''Time Machine'' although the song title didn't appear in the lyrics. And I felt like something is still missing (probably because I listen to a lot of Progressive stuff and there always has to be a twist ha, ha) and we added the last part on piano and vocals where I sing low (The idea was kinda better than what turned out to be on the track) to display an old man remembering how he lost all his time. And then I sing with my regular voice, explaining how ''that kid'' that was screaming is gone, ''Cause there's no such a thing as time machine''. We also had a very intro into the song, which was cut by our producer Andreas, he wanted a song to start immediately. The bridge section in the song is very early 90's heavy metal sounding, to break the riff and the chorus pentatonic scale a little bit. And there you have it, sounds like Animal Drive in the end! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
