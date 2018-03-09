News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Animal Drive's Time Machine
03-09-2018
.
Animal Drive

Animal Drive just released their debut album "Bite!" and to celebrate we asked singer and composer Dino Jelusic to share with us the story beind the making of the song "Time Machine". Here is the story:

The song was written in Croatian language first in 2014. I remember doing a demo on Christmas Eve in 2014. It had very Audioslave riff and lots of measure changes… As time went by, I always thought the chorus was the only thing that would survive in this song, I was looking for the other parts… 2015 came soon, and I really started having Zakk Wylde phase, listening to Pride'n'Glory and ''Order of the black'', still my favourite BLS album. And a lot of riffs from that album had identity and balls. So I thought, maybe I just do a very slow, heavy riff, ballzy and see how it fits with the rest of the song. Even on demo it sounded huge, so I knew when we would do it for real, it would be what I was looking for. Lyrics were complicated but still very simple, with the clear message - Too much is not enough, but still the time runs out and if you run for the money, you got nothing left when you get old, the same old kid is screaming for the days you lost runnin' for basically - nothing. The choruses in the song are very slow, and I had more space developing the melody. I've had Ronnie James Dio in my mind, as soon as I sang the melody, it sounded like something he would write, just with a little more edge.

So I though, okay - now I have the heavy/southern riff with melodic verses and double tempo in the chorus, Van Halen-ish kinda chorus… What am I missing. Animal Drive is known for doing very old school influenced songs, but we would always include a breakdown, which is something old bands wouldn't do. So I made a little Nu-metal breakdown which we cut from the song few weeks before delivering the masters.

Keller had a cool idea for that breakdown, so we did it his way, and I think it sounds very cool. If we weren't so limited with time, we could do a lot more, but I'm proud how it turned out. And so, we decided to go with title ''Time Machine'' although the song title didn't appear in the lyrics. And I felt like something is still missing (probably because I listen to a lot of Progressive stuff and there always has to be a twist ha, ha) and we added the last part on piano and vocals where I sing low (The idea was kinda better than what turned out to be on the track) to display an old man remembering how he lost all his time.

And then I sing with my regular voice, explaining how ''that kid'' that was screaming is gone, ''Cause there's no such a thing as time machine''. We also had a very intro into the song, which was cut by our producer Andreas, he wanted a song to start immediately.

The bridge section in the song is very early 90's heavy metal sounding, to break the riff and the chorus pentatonic scale a little bit. And there you have it, sounds like Animal Drive in the end!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Animal Drive Music, DVDs, Books and more

Animal Drive T-shirts and Posters

More Animal Drive News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Animal Drive's Time Machine


More Stories for Animal Drive

Animal Drive Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup- more

AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release- Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious- Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots- Rainbow- more

Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests- Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics- Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits-Rolling Stones- more

Page Too:
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video- DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix- Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'- more

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sade Releases First New Track In 8 Years 'Flower Of The Universe'- Surprise Onstage Proposal At Demi Lovato Show- more

Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'- Luke Bryan Talks 'American Idol' Premiere- Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer- more

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert- Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'- Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds- Childish Gambino- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Jack White Launching Listening Parties For New Album

Singled Out: Animal Drive's Time Machine

Robert Plant The Big Interview Preview Video Goes Online

Paramore And Foster the People Announce Summer Tour

The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album

Foreigner Release Orchestra Performance Video Of Classic Song

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Solo Song 'Love Can Only Heal'

Van Morrison Announces New Album 'You're Driving Me Crazy'

Snow Patrol Announce First New Album In 7 Years 'Wildness'

Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival

Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

• more

Page Too News Stories
Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Release 'I Believe' Video

DJ Earworm Takes On One Direction In New Mega-Mix

Kelly Clarkson Delivers New Track 'I've Loved You Since Forever'

Camila Cabello Releases 'Never Be the Same' Video

Madonna Reportedly Teaming Up With Kim Kardashian

Singled Out: Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls

Lorde Reveals New Portrait By 'Melodrama' Cover Artist

Is Zayn Malik Rocking A Harry Potter Tattoo?

Old Dominion Perform 'Be with Me' On Late Night TV

Hip-Hop Classic Featured In 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser

Toni Braxton Opens Up About Fiance Birdman

Dierks Bentley Looking For Photos of 'Female Heroes' For ACM Performance

'The Rock' Thanks First Responders Who Saved His Daughter

Lana Del Rey Spotted With Florence Welch, FKA Twigs, And More

James Bay Announces New Album 'Electric Light' And Tour

Rick and Morty Reveal New Logic Mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino II'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.