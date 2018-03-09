Singled Out: Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls

The lyrics to this song came together rather quickly, which isn't usually the case for me. I was backpacking through South East Asia with my two girlfriends in 80 degree weather, completely exhausted after 35 hours spent traveling. We were on foot and Jill kept saying "we're halfway there". We continued on. Deliriously, I read the spray paint on the walls to busy my mind as we walked along. My mind started to run as I developed an existential feeling of being halfway through life.

The song is really about feeling halfway through life, at 24 years old, Halfway, and feeling confused with a constant notion of wanting to "run". Searching for happiness, as one can't see it but they feel it. Confusion seems to be a theme at my age within my generation. The song embodies the concept that we do things we shouldn't out of fear, yet we continue to trudge on through our mistakes.

I stopped walking, pulled out my journal, and the lyrics practically wrote themselves. A month later in California with my guitarist Kevin, I sang the words over his chord progression and the song was born.

