The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album

"We can confirm that since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th anniversary edition of the album, a newly remastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album," reads a statement from the surviving members, posted on the Cranberries' website. "We had planned to release this special edition this month to coincide with the 25th anniversary. However, given Dolores' passing in January we put the entire project on hold."

The statement goes on to say: "In recent weeks we revisited this. After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started. We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that's the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year. We will also be completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals. All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year." Read more here.