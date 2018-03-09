Toni Braxton Opens Up About Fiance Birdman

The singer told Entertainment Tonight, 'He and I have been friends for a really long time, for like 17 years and it just grew from friendship to more than that."

Then she dropped some relationship advice, 'So you gotta keep your friends close," she added. "You never know what can happen." Downplaying the attention over her huge engagement ring, she said, 'He did good."

When asked about what's important for her upcoming wedding, the 'Un-break My Heart" singer says, 'The cake is important, and the groom's cake, and the dress," with emphasis on it being 'appropriate, but sexy at the same time" for a woman her age.